NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,943,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,252. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

