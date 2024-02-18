NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015888 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,553.88 or 0.99928695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000874 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00165848 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

