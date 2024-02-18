NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NMI by 15.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

