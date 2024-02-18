Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 113,947 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,947 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.62% of Dropbox worth $59,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.08 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.