Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 166,766 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,766 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $89,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.