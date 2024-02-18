Nordea Investment Management AB Has $63.20 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3,167.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $63,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.