Nordea Investment Management AB Has $78.21 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Trane Technologies worth $78,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TT opened at $272.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

