Nordea Investment Management AB Has $81.57 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.65% of Citizens Financial Group worth $81,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CFG stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

