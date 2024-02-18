Nordea Investment Management AB Has $94.97 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $94,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $110.49 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

