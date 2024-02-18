Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Fastenal worth $70,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after buying an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after buying an additional 423,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $70.24 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

