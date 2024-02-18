Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $62,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

PH stock opened at $520.06 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $527.43. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

