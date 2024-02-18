Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.08% of Ziff Davis worth $91,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after buying an additional 76,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 232.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

ZD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

