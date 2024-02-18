Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 21,095 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.43% of Paycom Software worth $68,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,871,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,845,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $190.82 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

