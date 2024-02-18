Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 169,956 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,956 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $73,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 799,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 175,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

