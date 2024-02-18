Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 41,177 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,177 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $81,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $64,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.