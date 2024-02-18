Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 43,766 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,766 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.76% of Masco worth $92,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after buying an additional 711,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $73.16 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.