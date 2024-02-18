Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $264.07 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

