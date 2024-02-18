Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.04 million.

NVMI opened at $168.95 on Friday. Nova has a 12 month low of $86.82 and a 12 month high of $172.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Nova by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Nova by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Nova by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nova by 55.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

