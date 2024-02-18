Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.01. 6,609,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,254. The firm has a market cap of $556.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

