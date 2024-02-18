Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.25.

NVO stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

