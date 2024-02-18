Oasis Network Price Hits $0.12 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $834.97 million and approximately $81.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.40 or 0.05414790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00077744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.124293 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $67,113,331.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

