Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

