Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $33,813.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

