Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

OPI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 2,625,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,086. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Featured Stories

