ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OGS. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after purchasing an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

