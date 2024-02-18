Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

