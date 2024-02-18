Orchid Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.19 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $112.65 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

