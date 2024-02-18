Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

