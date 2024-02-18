Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OVV stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.