Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,562 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $1,088,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

