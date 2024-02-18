PAAL AI 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.20 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges. PAAL AI has a market cap of $312.03 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded up 123.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,662,790 tokens. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.34669174 USD and is up 27.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,419,639.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

