PAAL AI 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.20 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $312.03 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 123.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.34669174 USD and is up 27.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,419,639.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

