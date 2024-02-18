Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

PLTR stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,461. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

