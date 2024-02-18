Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

