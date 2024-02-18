Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $215.29 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $215.29 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

