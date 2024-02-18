Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.01

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $216.60 million and $1.62 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

