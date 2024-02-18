PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $59.14 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

