Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $320,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. 7,570,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,688,936. The firm has a market cap of $291.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

