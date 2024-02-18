Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.07. The stock had a trading volume of 805,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.58 and its 200 day moving average is $440.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

