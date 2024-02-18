Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock worth $7,518,819 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.03. 8,152,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

