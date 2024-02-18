Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,762. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

