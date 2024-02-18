Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $168.59. 3,522,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,557. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $169.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

