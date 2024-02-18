Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.56. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $352.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

