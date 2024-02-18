Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $127.79. 6,266,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

