Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,561.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 273,748 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

