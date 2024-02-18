Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 793 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 177,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $2,268,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM remained flat at $103.73 during trading on Friday. 20,151,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,002,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $411.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.