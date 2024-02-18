Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 29,491 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $50.22. 2,104,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 200.89, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

