Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

