Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $19.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,598.43. 138,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,394. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,364.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,102.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.