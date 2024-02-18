Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 41,701 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,701 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after buying an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

